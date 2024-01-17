BISE Festival : BISE FESTIVAL : AGO GAZO · AUGUSTA · COLT · DITTER · JENNYS · MARABOUTAGE · NATHALIE FROEHLICH · NOOR · RANDY · ROBERT ROBERT… Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes
Catégories d’Évènement:
BISE Festival : BISE FESTIVAL : AGO GAZO · AUGUSTA · COLT · DITTER · JENNYS · MARABOUTAGE · NATHALIE FROEHLICH · NOOR · RANDY · ROBERT ROBERT… Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes, 17 janvier 2024, Nantes.
2024-01-17
Horaire : 20:00
Gratuit : non
Pour plus d’informations, veuillez consulter le site internet.
Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Île de Nantes Nantes 44200
02 40 43 20 43 https://stereolux.org info@stereolux.org https://stereolux.org/agenda/bise-festival-bise-festival-ago-gazo-augusta-colt-ditter-jennys-maraboutage-nathalie-froehlich-noor