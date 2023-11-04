Give Jah the glory : King Lorenzo · Young Kulcha · Zion Gate Hi-Fi Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes Give Jah the glory : King Lorenzo · Young Kulcha · Zion Gate Hi-Fi Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes, 4 novembre 2023, Nantes. 2023-11-04

Horaire : 22:00

Gratuit : non Pour plus d’informations, veuillez consulter le site internet. Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Île de Nantes Nantes 44200

02 40 43 20 43 https://stereolux.org info@stereolux.org https://stereolux.org/agenda/give-jah-glory-king-lorenzo-young-kulcha-zion-gate-hi-fi Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu Stereolux - La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Adresse 4 Boulevard Léon Bureau Ville Nantes Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville Stereolux - La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes latitude longitude 47.205084983, -1.563397668

Stereolux - La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/nantes/