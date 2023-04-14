Workshop Sculptures augmentées Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes
Workshop Sculptures augmentées Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes, 14 avril 2023, Nantes.
2023-04-14
Horaire : 09:30
Gratuit : non Abonné·e partenaire 15.00€Carte Stereolux 15.00€Demandeur d’emploi / RSA 15.00€Etudiant 15.00€Plein tarif 30.00€
Pour plus d’informations, veuillez consulter le site internet.
Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Île de Nantes Nantes 44200
02 40 43 20 43 https://stereolux.org info@stereolux.org https://stereolux.org/agenda/workshop-sculptures-augmentees