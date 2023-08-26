FETE MUNICIPALE Stenay
FETE MUNICIPALE Stenay, 26 août 2023, Stenay.
Stenay,Meuse
Fête municipale : concours de pêche pour enfants et adultes, fête foraine avec manège.
Puis concours de pétanque au boulodrome – doublettes formées ouvert à tous.
Un feu d’artifice sera tiré depuis le port de plaisance en soirée.. Tout public
Lundi 2023-08-26 fin : 2023-08-28 . 0 EUR.
Stenay 55700 Meuse Grand Est
Municipal festival: fishing competition for children and adults, funfair with merry-go-round.
Petanque competition at the boulodrome – doublettes open to all.
Fireworks from the marina in the evening.
Fiesta municipal: concurso de pesca para niños y adultos, parque de atracciones con tiovivo.
Concurso de petanca en el boulodrome – dobles abierto a todos.
Por la noche, fuegos artificiales desde el puerto deportivo.
Stadtfest: Angelwettbewerb für Kinder und Erwachsene, Kirmes mit Karussell.
Anschließend Boule-Wettbewerb im Boulodrome – formierte Doubletten, offen für alle.
Am Abend wird ein Feuerwerk vom Jachthafen aus abgefeuert.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT MONTS ET VALLEES DE MEUSE