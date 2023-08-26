FETE MUNICIPALE Stenay, 26 août 2023, Stenay.

Stenay,Meuse

Fête municipale : concours de pêche pour enfants et adultes, fête foraine avec manège.

Puis concours de pétanque au boulodrome – doublettes formées ouvert à tous.

Un feu d’artifice sera tiré depuis le port de plaisance en soirée.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-08-26 fin : 2023-08-28 . 0 EUR.

Stenay 55700 Meuse Grand Est



Municipal festival: fishing competition for children and adults, funfair with merry-go-round.

Petanque competition at the boulodrome – doublettes open to all.

Fireworks from the marina in the evening.

Fiesta municipal: concurso de pesca para niños y adultos, parque de atracciones con tiovivo.

Concurso de petanca en el boulodrome – dobles abierto a todos.

Por la noche, fuegos artificiales desde el puerto deportivo.

Stadtfest: Angelwettbewerb für Kinder und Erwachsene, Kirmes mit Karussell.

Anschließend Boule-Wettbewerb im Boulodrome – formierte Doubletten, offen für alle.

Am Abend wird ein Feuerwerk vom Jachthafen aus abgefeuert.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT MONTS ET VALLEES DE MEUSE