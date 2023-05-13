BROCANTE 4 Rue des Lilas, 13 mai 2023, Stenay.

La Maison Familiale et Rurale de Stenay organise une brocante : marché artisanal et gourmand.

Restauration et buvette sur place

Animation musicale et structure gonflable

Informations et inscriptions par téléphone. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-13 à 07:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

4 Rue des Lilas Maison familiale rurale

Stenay 55700 Meuse Grand Est



The Maison Familiale et Rurale of Stenay organizes a flea market: craft and gourmet market.

Catering and refreshments on the spot

Musical entertainment and inflatable structure

Information and registration by phone

La Maison Familiale et Rurale de Stenay organiza un mercadillo: un mercado artesanal y gastronómico.

Restauración y refrescos in situ

Animación musical y estructura hinchable

Información e inscripción por teléfono

Die Maison Familiale et Rurale de Stenay organisiert einen Flohmarkt: Kunsthandwerker- und Gourmetmarkt.

Restauration und Getränke vor Ort

Musikalische Unterhaltung und Hüpfburg

Informationen und Anmeldungen per Telefon

Mise à jour le 2023-04-28 par OT MONTS ET VALLEES DE MEUSE