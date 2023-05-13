BROCANTE 4 Rue des Lilas Stenay
BROCANTE 4 Rue des Lilas, 13 mai 2023, Stenay.
La Maison Familiale et Rurale de Stenay organise une brocante : marché artisanal et gourmand.
Restauration et buvette sur place
Animation musicale et structure gonflable
Informations et inscriptions par téléphone. Tout public
Samedi 2023-05-13 à 07:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 17:00:00. 0 EUR.
4 Rue des Lilas Maison familiale rurale
Stenay 55700 Meuse Grand Est
The Maison Familiale et Rurale of Stenay organizes a flea market: craft and gourmet market.
Catering and refreshments on the spot
Musical entertainment and inflatable structure
Information and registration by phone
La Maison Familiale et Rurale de Stenay organiza un mercadillo: un mercado artesanal y gastronómico.
Restauración y refrescos in situ
Animación musical y estructura hinchable
Información e inscripción por teléfono
Die Maison Familiale et Rurale de Stenay organisiert einen Flohmarkt: Kunsthandwerker- und Gourmetmarkt.
Restauration und Getränke vor Ort
Musikalische Unterhaltung und Hüpfburg
Informationen und Anmeldungen per Telefon
Mise à jour le 2023-04-28 par OT MONTS ET VALLEES DE MEUSE