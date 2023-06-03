Visite du jardin ŠTÁTNA VEDECKÁ KNIŽNICA V BANSKEJ BYSTRICI, 3 juin 2023, Banská Bystrica.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin ŠTÁTNA VEDECKÁ KNIŽNICA V BANSKEJ BYSTRICI

The guided tour of the internal green space – Maria Theresa Courtyard in the State Scientific Library in Banská Bystrica. The State Scientific Library is housed in the former County House, which was the administrative seat of the Zvolen county in the period 1769 – 1923. In 1955, the building was declared a National Cultural Monument. The inner green atrium is dominated by a group of 2 lindens (Tilia) aged around 100 years.

ŠTÁTNA VEDECKÁ KNIŽNICA V BANSKEJ BYSTRICI Lazovná 9 Banská Bystrica 974 04 Banská Bystrica okres Banská Bystrica Région de Banská Bystrica 47107179 http://svkbb.eu

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

