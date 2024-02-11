Vertica Louron à Val Louron Station de Val Louron Génos, 11 février 2024, Génos.

Génos,Hautes-Pyrénées

à 17h00 Course de ski-alpinisme en soirée, du pied des pistes au sommet de la station.

Ambiance garantie !!

Soupe offerte aux participants après l’effort.

Ouvert à tous.

2024-02-11 17:30:00 fin : 2024-02-11 19:30:00. .

Station de Val Louron VAL LOURON

Génos 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



at 5:00 pm Ski-mountaineering race in the evening, from the foot of the slopes to the top of the resort.

Atmosphere guaranteed !

Soup offered to participants after the effort.

Open to all

a las 17:00 horas Carrera de esquí-montañismo por la tarde, desde el pie de las pistas hasta la cima de la estación.

¡Atmósfera garantizada!

Sopa ofrecida a los participantes después del esfuerzo.

Abierto a todos

um 17.00 Uhr Abendliches Skibergsteigerrennen vom Fuß der Pisten bis zum Gipfel der Station.

Stimmung ist garantiert!!!

Den Teilnehmern wird nach der Anstrengung eine Suppe angeboten.

Offen für alle

