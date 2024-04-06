Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

STAGES VACANCES PRINTEMPS – UNIVERSITE AUGUSTE-RODIN, Ville de Meudon Espaces culturels Les Sablons Meudon

STAGES VACANCES PRINTEMPS - UNIVERSITE AUGUSTE-RODIN

STAGES VACANCES PRINTEMPS – UNIVERSITE AUGUSTE-RODIN, Ville de Meudon Espaces culturels Les Sablons Meudon, samedi 6 avril 2024.

STAGES VACANCES PRINTEMPS – UNIVERSITE AUGUSTE-RODIN, Ville de Meudon Découvrez les nouveaux ateliers de l’Université ! Samedi 6 avril, 09h00 Espaces culturels Les Sablons sur demande au responsable de l’atelier ou suivre le lien pour l’atelier

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-06T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T21:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-06T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T21:00:00+02:00

BD, Mangas – dès 14 ans – 16-19 avril – 10h-12h– Christian Gaudin – 06 41 60 62 56 – chats.gaudin@gmail.com

Calligraphie japonaise – 12 ans et adultes – 15-17 avril – 10h-12h– Leiko Bayadh – 07 81 54 17 06 – miyara.reiko@gmail.com

Céramique, modelage – 5-12 ans – 8-12 avril – 14h-17h – Mauricio Silva & Anne Furci – 06 87 90 35 31 – furcianne@yahoo.fr

Chant à la carte : individuel, duo ou famille, 6 avril, 9h-21h, Claire Mauptetit – 06 62 57 85 29 – couleurs.vocales@gmail.com

Eveil à l’art – 5-14 ans – 8-12 avril – 14h30-16h30 – Mariola Luber – 06 50 26 49 52 – formedirecte@gmail.com

Icônes – Dès 14 ans – 8-13 avril – 9h30-12h30 et 14h-17h – Anne Nicolas-Guillemet & Caroline Rousseau – 06 36 77 64 20 – icones-meudon@orange.fr

Improvisation – 6-15 ans – 12 au 19 avril – Cie Athanor/Cécile Coudol – 06 29 79 38 51 – c.coudol@gmail.com

Japonais – Dès 12 ans – 15-17 avril – 14h30-16h30 – Leiko Bayadh – 07 81 54 17 06 – miyara.reiko@gmail.com

Origami – 10-14 ans – 12 avril – 10h-12h – Leiko Bayadh – 07 81 54 17 06 – miyara.reiko@gmail.com

Photographie – 7-14 ans – 18 avril – 14h30-16h30 – Béatrice Chérasse – 07 77 69 16 92 – beatricecherasse063@gmail.com

Sculpture – 6-14 ans – 15-19 avril – 14h-17h – L’Atelier de Thomasine 0650146938 – atelier.de.thomasine@gmail.com

Pour consulter tous les ateliers sur le site sorties.meudon.fr

Espaces culturels Les Sablons 92190 Meudon Meudon 92190 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0141146524 »}] [{« link »: « mailto:chats.gaudin@gmail.com »}, {« link »: « mailto:miyara.reiko@gmail.com »}, {« link »: « mailto:furcianne@yahoo.fr »}, {« link »: « mailto:couleurs.vocales@gmail.com »}, {« link »: « mailto:formedirecte@gmail.com »}, {« link »: « mailto:icones-meudon@orange.fr »}, {« link »: « mailto:c.coudol@gmail.com »}, {« link »: « mailto:beatricecherasse063@gmail.com »}, {« link »: « mailto:atelier.de.thomasine@gmail.com »}, {« link »: « https://sorties.meudon.fr/cours-et-ateliers-de-luniversite-auguste-rodin/ »}]

ATELIERS ENFANTS

copyright musée frida kahlo

