Stages vacances Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert – Hiver semaine 1 Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert Paris, lundi 12 février 2024.
Du lundi 12 février 2024 au vendredi 16 février 2024 :
.Public enfants adolescents. A partir de 6 ans. payant
Tarif des stages enfants et jusqu’à 26 ans inclus : 2,50€/heure *.
Tarif adulte, en fonction du QF.
*Tarif voté par le Conseil de Paris.
Découvrez la programmation originale des stages vacances d’hiver pour petits et grands !
SEMAINE DU 12 AU 16 FÉVRIER 2024
6/8 ans
10H-11H30 : Danse indienne Bollywood.
11h30-13h : Dessine et fabrique ton livre de conte.
15h30-17h : Écriture poétique.
9/12 ans
10h-11h30 : Street art (pochoir, collage, graffiti).
11h30-13h : Danse indienne Bollywood.
14h-15h30 : Écriture poétique.
13ans et +
14h-16h : Couture – Réalise un Kimono.
16h-17h30 : Anglais.
Adultes
Les 12, 13 et 14 février
13h-14h : Pilates.
Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert 9, rue Tchaïkovski 75018 Paris
Contact : https://www.actisce.eu/post/stages-vacances-d-hiver-2024 +33158205800 cpahebert@actisce.org https://m.facebook.com/Actisce-Centre-Paris-Anim-H%C3%A9bert-109619928292447/?__tn__=%2Cg https://m.facebook.com/Actisce-Centre-Paris-Anim-H%C3%A9bert-109619928292447/?__tn__=%2Cg https://www.animactisce.org/16-trouver-un-stage.htm?keywords=&categorie=¢re=17&public=&idtf=16
@actisce