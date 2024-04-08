Stages vacances Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert Paris
Stages vacances Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert Paris, lundi 8 avril 2024.
Du lundi 08 avril 2024 au vendredi 12 avril 2024 :
.Public enfants, jeunes et adultes. payant
Tarif des stages enfants et jusqu’à 26 ans inclus : 2,50€/heure *
Tarif adulte, en fonction du QF.
*Tarif voté par le Conseil de Paris.
Découvrez la programmation originale des stages vacances d’hiver pour petits et grands !
SEMAINE DU 8 AU 12 AVRIL 2024
6/8 ans
10h-11h30 : Breakdance
11h30-13h : Initiation au modelage sur le thème de Pâques
11h30-13h : Crée ton jeu Snake (scratch)
15h30 -17h : Petit reporter.re de l’eau ( dessin d’observation, jardinage)
9/12 ans
10h-11h30 : Initiation au modelage sur le thème de Pâques
11h30-13h : Breakdance
10h-11h30 : Crée ton jeu Space Invaders (python)
13 ans et +
15h30- 17h : Révisions en Anglais
Adultes
13h-14h : Yoga (méditation et postures)
Clown et musique
Préparez vous au grand carnaval du 18e « Ô les masques »
GRATUIT – 11 ans et +
14h-16h : Apprentissage des techniques du clown et percussion avec l’association Hamonies Itinérantes.
RÉSERVATIONS PAR TÉLÉPHONE OU À L’ACCUEIL DU CENTRE
AU JARDIN
GRATUIT – TOUT PUBLIC
14h-16h : Jardinage & plantations
RÉSERVATIONS PAR TÉLÉPHONE OU À L’ACCUEIL DU CENTRE
Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert 9, rue Tchaïkovski 75018
Contact : +33158205800 cpahebert@actisce.org
@actisce