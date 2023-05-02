Stages vacances Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert Paris Catégories d’Évènement: île de France

.Tout public. A partir de 4 ans. payant Tarif des stages enfants et ados jusqu’à 26 ans inclus : 2,40euros / heure* *Tarif voté par le Conseil de Paris Retrouvez la programmation des stages printemps enfants, adolescents et adultes au centre Paris Anim’ Hébert. Semaine du 2 au 5 mai 6/8 ans 10h – 11h30 : Arts Plastiques Scapbooking, customisation d’objets 11h30 – 13h : Double Dutch

15h30 – 17h : Création de jeux vidéos (PAC Man)

9/12 ans 10h – 11h30 : Double Dutch

11h30 – 13h : Arts Plastiques Scapbooking, customisation d’objets 14h – 15h30 : Codage avec Minecraft

10/12 ans 14h – 16h : Street Dance 13/16 ans 15h30 – 17h : Street Dance 12 ans et + 14h – 16h : Couture & Stylisme Adultes 17h – 18h : Zumba Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert 9, rue Tchaïkovski 75018 Paris Contact : https://actisce.org/index.php/hebert 01 58 20 58 00 cpahebert@actisce.org https://m.facebook.com/Actisce-Centre-Paris-Anim-H%C3%A9bert-109619928292447/?__tn__=%2Cg https://m.facebook.com/Actisce-Centre-Paris-Anim-H%C3%A9bert-109619928292447/?__tn__=%2Cg https://www.animactisce.org/16-trouver-un-stage.htm?keywords=&categorie=¢re=17&public=&idtf=16

@actisce

