Stages vacances Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert, 2 mai 2023, Paris.

Du mardi 02 mai 2023 au vendredi 05 mai 2023 :
mardi, mercredi, jeudi, vendredi
de 10h00 à 18h00
.Tout public. A partir de 4 ans. payant

Tarif des stages enfants et ados jusqu’à 26 ans inclus : 2,40euros / heure*

*Tarif voté par le Conseil de Paris 

Retrouvez la programmation des stages printemps enfants, adolescents et adultes au centre Paris Anim’ Hébert.

Semaine du 2 au 5 mai

6/8 ans

10h – 11h30 : Arts Plastiques Scapbooking, customisation d’objets

11h30 – 13h : Double Dutch

15h30 – 17h : Création de jeux vidéos (PAC Man)

9/12 ans

10h – 11h30 : Double Dutch

11h30 – 13h : Arts Plastiques Scapbooking, customisation d’objets

14h – 15h30 : Codage avec Minecraft

10/12 ans

14h – 16h : Street Dance

13/16 ans

15h30 – 17h : Street Dance

12 ans et +

14h – 16h : Couture & Stylisme

Adultes

17h – 18h : Zumba

Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert 9, rue Tchaïkovski 75018 Paris

Contact : https://actisce.org/index.php/hebert 01 58 20 58 00 cpahebert@actisce.org https://m.facebook.com/Actisce-Centre-Paris-Anim-H%C3%A9bert-109619928292447/?__tn__=%2Cg https://m.facebook.com/Actisce-Centre-Paris-Anim-H%C3%A9bert-109619928292447/?__tn__=%2Cg https://www.animactisce.org/16-trouver-un-stage.htm?keywords=&categorie=&centre=17&public=&idtf=16
@actisce