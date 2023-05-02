Stages vacances Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert Paris
Du mardi 02 mai 2023 au vendredi 05 mai 2023 :
mardi, mercredi, jeudi, vendredi
de 10h00 à 18h00
.Tout public. A partir de 4 ans. payant
Tarif des stages enfants et ados jusqu’à 26 ans inclus : 2,40euros / heure*
*Tarif voté par le Conseil de Paris
Retrouvez la programmation des stages printemps enfants, adolescents et adultes au centre Paris Anim’ Hébert.
Semaine du 2 au 5 mai
6/8 ans
10h – 11h30 : Arts Plastiques Scapbooking, customisation d’objets
11h30 – 13h : Double Dutch
15h30 – 17h : Création de jeux vidéos (PAC Man)
9/12 ans
10h – 11h30 : Double Dutch
11h30 – 13h : Arts Plastiques Scapbooking, customisation d’objets
14h – 15h30 : Codage avec Minecraft
10/12 ans
14h – 16h : Street Dance
13/16 ans
15h30 – 17h : Street Dance
12 ans et +
14h – 16h : Couture & Stylisme
Adultes
17h – 18h : Zumba
Centre Paris Anim’ Hébert 9, rue Tchaïkovski 75018 Paris
Contact : https://actisce.org/index.php/hebert 01 58 20 58 00 cpahebert@actisce.org https://m.facebook.com/Actisce-Centre-Paris-Anim-H%C3%A9bert-109619928292447/?__tn__=%2Cg https://m.facebook.com/Actisce-Centre-Paris-Anim-H%C3%A9bert-109619928292447/?__tn__=%2Cg https://www.animactisce.org/16-trouver-un-stage.htm?keywords=&categorie=¢re=17&public=&idtf=16
@actisce