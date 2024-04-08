Stages d’Initiation Sportive gymnase Agora Issy-les-Moulineaux, lundi 8 avril 2024.

Stages d’Initiation Sportive Matinées sportives pour les 5-10 ans 8 – 11 avril gymnase Agora Quotient familial au taux d’effort de 6%

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-08T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-08T12:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-11T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-11T12:00:00+02:00

Du 8 au 11 avril

Quatre matinées, quatre activités :

Athlétisme – Mini-golf – Tir à l’arc – Cirque

Tarifs : taux d’effort 6%

Contact : Stephane Maly

Tél : 07 48 83 44 55

Mail : stephane.maly@sportipolis.com

gymnase Agora 18, rue Aristide Briand 92130 Issy-les-les Moulineaux Issy-les-Moulineaux 92130 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0748834455 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://sportipolis.fr/activites-clubs/vacances/ »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « stephane.maly@sportipolis.com »}] [{« link »: « mailto:stephane.maly@sportipolis.com »}] https://sportipolis.fr/activites-clubs/vacances/