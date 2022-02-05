STAGES DE PRATIQUES ARTISTIQUES Espaces culturels Potager du Dauphin/Les Sablons Meudon Catégories d’évènement: Hauts-de-Seine

A chque vacances scolaire, l’Université Auguste-Rodin propose des stages de pratiques artistiques : **CARNET DE CROQUIS** samedi 5 février dès 15 ans [cecile.picquot@gmail.com](mailto:cecile.picquot@gmail.com) 06 18 21 63 54 **LEPORELLO-LIVRE ACCORDEON** samedi 12 février dès 15 ans [cecile.picquot@gmail.com](mailto:cecile.picquot@gmail.com) 06 18 21 63 54 **THEATRE CLOWN** 12 et 13 février adultes [lapicave@gmail.co](mailto:lapicave@gmail.co)m- ### Du lundi 21 février au vendredi 25 février **ICONES** dès 14 ans/duo parents-enfants [cones-meudon@orange.fr](mailto:cones-meudon@orange.fr) 06 36 77 64 20 **SCULPTURE** 6 à 14 ans [atelier.de.thomasine@gmail.com](mailto:atelier.de.thomasine@gmail.com) 06 50 14 69 38 **THEATRE** 6 à 10 ans [c.coudol@gmail.com](mailto:c.coudol@gmail.com) 06 29 79- 38 51 ### Du lundi 28 février au vendredi 4 mars **EVEIL ARTISTIQUE/SCULPTURE** dès 5 ans [formedirecte@gmail.com](mailto:formedirecte@gmail.com) 06 50 26 49 52 **LIVRE ACCORDEON** 5 à 10 ans [farzi2@orange.fr](mailto:farzi2@orange.fr) 06 68 77 28 37 **MULTI TECHNIQUES** 11 à 15 ans [farzi2@orange.fr](mailto:farzi2@orange.fr) 06 68 77 28 37 **THEATRE** 11 à 15 ans [c.coudol@gmail.com](mailto:c.coudol@gmail.com) 06 29 79- 38 51 **INSCRIPTIONS AUPRES DES INTERVENANTS PAR MAIL OU TÉLÉPHONE** Stages de pratiques artistiques – vacances de février Espaces culturels Potager du Dauphin/Les Sablons 92190 Meudon Meudon Hauts-de-Seine

