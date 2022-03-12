Stage Tous Niveaux de taekwondo Millau Millau MillauMillau
Stage Tous Niveaux de taekwondo Millau Millau, 12 mars 2022, MillauMillau.
Stage Tous Niveaux de taekwondo Millau Millau
2022-03-12 – 2022-03-12
Millau Aveyron Millau Aveyron
10 EUR 155 rue Antoine Lavoisier SOM taekwondo Millau Avec la participation de M Pascal Russello, 8e Dan WF
somtkd@gmail.com +33 6 70 21 67 80 http://som.taekwondo.free.fr/
Avec la participation de M Pascal Russello, 8e Dan WF
Som Taekwondo
Millau Millau
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-07 par