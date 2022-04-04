stage parapente handi-solo-millau Millau, 4 avril 2022, Millau.

2022-04-04 – 2022-04-07
Horizon Millau Vol Libre Millau Aveyron

150 EUR   Millau Places limitées – inscription obligatoire

Proposés par le Comité Départemental de Vol Libre de l’Aveyron

+33 5 65 59 78 60 https://www.horizon-millau.com/

Horizon Millau Vol Libre
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-11 par