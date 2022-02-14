STAGE MASSAGE EN DUO PARENTS-ENFANTS – AVEC L’ODDAS Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte
STAGE MASSAGE EN DUO PARENTS-ENFANTS – AVEC L’ODDAS Fontenay-le-Comte, 14 février 2022, Fontenay-le-Comte.
STAGE MASSAGE EN DUO PARENTS-ENFANTS – AVEC L’ODDAS ODDAS La Pommeraie 25 rue des Cordiers Fontenay-le-Comte
2022-02-14 – 2022-02-14 ODDAS La Pommeraie 25 rue des Cordiers
Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée
accueil@oddas.fr +33 2 51 69 26 53 http://www.centresocialoddas.fr/
ODDAS La Pommeraie 25 rue des Cordiers Fontenay-le-Comte
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-28 par