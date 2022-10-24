Stage Halloween Rock Centre Paris Anim’ Bessie Smith ex Reuilly Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

Paris

Stage Halloween Rock Centre Paris Anim’ Bessie Smith ex Reuilly, 24 octobre 2022, Paris. Du lundi 24 octobre 2022 au mercredi 26 octobre 2022 :

lundi, mardi, mercredi

de 10h00 à 12h00

. payant 14,40€

Atelier de création sonore et d’adaptation musicale à partir du film L’Étrange Noël de Monsieur Jack pour les 7-12 ans au CPA Bessie Smith. L’atelier Halloween Rock propose un travail de création sonore et d’adaptation musicale à partir du film L’Étrange Noël de Monsieur Jack. Centre Paris Anim’ Bessie Smith ex Reuilly 19 rue Antoine Julien Hénard 75012 Paris Contact : https://claje.aniapp.fr/activites/stages-vacances-scolaires/atelier-halloween-rock-pratique-musicale-et-chant Tél. : 01.40.02.06.60 reuilly@claje.asso.fr https://www.facebook.com/cpabessiesmith https://www.facebook.com/cpabessiesmith https://claje.aniapp.fr/activites/stages-vacances-scolaires/atelier-halloween-rock-pratique-musicale-et-chant

© Touchstone Pictures

