Stage Halloween Rock Centre Paris Anim’ Bessie Smith ex Reuilly, 24 octobre 2022, Paris.
Du lundi 24 octobre 2022 au mercredi 26 octobre 2022 :
lundi, mardi, mercredi
de 10h00 à 12h00
. payant 14,40€
Atelier de création sonore et d’adaptation musicale à partir du film L’Étrange Noël de Monsieur Jack pour les 7-12 ans au CPA Bessie Smith.
Centre Paris Anim’ Bessie Smith ex Reuilly 19 rue Antoine Julien Hénard 75012 Paris
Contact : https://claje.aniapp.fr/activites/stages-vacances-scolaires/atelier-halloween-rock-pratique-musicale-et-chant Tél. : 01.40.02.06.60 reuilly@claje.asso.fr https://www.facebook.com/cpabessiesmith https://www.facebook.com/cpabessiesmith https://claje.aniapp.fr/activites/stages-vacances-scolaires/atelier-halloween-rock-pratique-musicale-et-chant
© Touchstone Pictures