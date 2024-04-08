Stage débutants Skateboard skatepark thuir Thuir
Stage débutants Skateboard skatepark thuir Thuir, lundi 8 avril 2024.
Stage débutants Skateboard Stage débutants Skateboard 8 – 12 avril skatepark thuir
Début : 2024-04-08T14:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-08T16:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-12T14:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-12T16:30:00+02:00
Stage débutants Skateboard du 8 au 12 avril 2024 de 14h30 à 16h30 au skatepark de Thuir.
De 6 à 16 ans
Possibilité de prêt de matériel
skatepark thuir thuir Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
skate stage