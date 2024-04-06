STAGE DE PLUMETIS OU POINT DE BOURDON BOURRAGE ET SENS DE LA BRODERIE AVEC VÉRONIQUE ERNOUL, MOF Port Sainte-Marie Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
STAGE DE PLUMETIS OU POINT DE BOURDON BOURRAGE ET SENS DE LA BRODERIE AVEC VÉRONIQUE ERNOUL, MOF Port Sainte-Marie Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, samedi 6 avril 2024.
Festival international de broderie d’art
La spécialité de Véronique ERNOUL est la broderie blanche. La broderie blanche s’exprime par des différences de volume depuis le plumetis (ou bourdon) qui est rembourré, jusqu’aux grilles ajourées qui sont en partie transparentes puisque l’on coupe des fils, en passant par le sablé, broderie en pointillés. » L’élève repartira avec sa création .
1 à 6 élèves max.
Durée 2 h. EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-06 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-07 12:00:00
Port Sainte-Marie Collège Marcel Pagnol
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire info@valleedelasarthe.fr
