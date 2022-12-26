STAGE DE NOEL AU TENNIS CLUB Neufchâtel-Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot
STAGE DE NOEL AU TENNIS CLUB
2022-12-26 – 2022-12-30
Neufchâtel-Hardelot Stage de Noël au Tennis Club d’Hardelot.
Pour les enfants de 5 à 7 ans de 9h30 à 11h / 110€ ; pour les enfants de 8 à 11 ans de 11h à 13h ou de 14h à 16h selon niveau / 150€ ;
pour les enfants de 12 ans et + de 14h à 16h ou de 16h à 18h selon niveau / 150€.
Inscriptions, tarifs et renseignements au 03.21.83.75.09.
Organisé par le Tennis Club d’Hardelot.
+33 3 21 83 75 09
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-05 par