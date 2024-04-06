STAGE DE BRODERIE ARCHITECTURALE, BOUCLES D’OREILLES, AVEC AURORE THUAULT Port Sainte-Marie Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, samedi 6 avril 2024.

STAGE DE BRODERIE ARCHITECTURALE, BOUCLES D’OREILLES, AVEC AURORE THUAULT Port Sainte-Marie Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
Festival international de broderie d’art
Aurore THUAULT vous propose une expérience, une occasion de découvrir une facette de la broderie d’art pratiquée dans les ateliers de Haute Couture. L’émerveillement est à son comble lorsque la paire de boucle d’oreilles raffinée et moderne prend forme et vie entre vos doigts. Vous repartirez avec votre création.
3 à 5 élèves max.
Durée 2 h. EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-06 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-07 12:00:00
Port Sainte-Marie Collège Marcel Pagnol
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire info@valleedelasarthe.fr
