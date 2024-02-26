STAGE CRÉATION D’UN MEUBLE EN CARTON MJC La Baule-Escoublac
mardi 27 février 2024.
STAGE CRÉATION D’UN MEUBLE EN CARTON MJC La Baule-Escoublac Loire-Atlantique
Stage création d’un meuble en carton en carton
Du 26 février au 1er mars de 15h à 17h, pour les 8/12 ans.
Tarif 65€ .
Début : 2024-02-27 15:00:00
fin : 2024-02-27 17:00:00
Place des Salines
La Baule-Escoublac 44503 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire contact@mjclabaule.fr
