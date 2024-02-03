Stage Bachata Naves
Stage Bachata Naves, samedi 3 février 2024.
Stage Bachata Naves Corrèze
Stage Bachata 17h/18h débutant 19h/20h avancé Avec Eric Marty 1 stage 12 € 2 stages 20 € Pause gourmande offerte –
Stage Bachata 17h/18h débutant 19h/20h avancé Avec Eric Marty 1 stage 12 € 2 stages 20 € Pause gourmande offerte – .
Salle polyvalente du Pré Bourru
Naves 19460 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-03 17:00:00
fin : 2024-02-03
L’événement Stage Bachata Naves a été mis à jour le 2024-01-24 par Office de Tourisme de Tulle en Corrèze