Stage argile pour enfants : fabrication d'un arbre photophore Plélan-le-Petit, 15 février 2022, Plélan-le-Petit.
2022-02-15 – 2022-02-15
Côtes d'Armor
Les enfants travailleront l’argile et fabriqueront un arbre photophore sur lequel ils feront apparaître des animaux et personnages imaginaires.
Ouvert aux enfants à partir de 8 ans.
6 places
latelierdeseve@gmail.com +33 6 02 30 89 55 http://www.facebook.com/latelierdeseve/

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-11 par