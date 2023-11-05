Les galopades Stade Saint-Pompain, 5 novembre 2023, Saint-Pompain.

Saint-Pompain,Deux-Sèvres

Pour cette nouvelle saison, deux nouveautés vous attendent. La première, les galopins vous invitent à venir marcher, un dimanche par mois de 8 à 10 km.

La deuxième, un challenge course et marche.

RDV le 5/11, (1/12 en nocturne pour le téléthon) et les dimanches 7/01, 18/02, 10/03, 7/04, 2/06, 7/07 à 9h30 sur le stade..

2023-11-05 fin : 2023-11-05 . .

Stade

Saint-Pompain 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For this new season, two new features await you. Firstly, the galopins invite you to come and walk 8 to 10 km one Sunday a month.

Second, a running and walking challenge.

See you on 5/11, (1/12 at night for the telethon) and Sundays 7/01, 18/02, 10/03, 7/04, 2/06, 7/07 at 9.30 a.m. at the stadium.

Dos nuevas actividades están previstas para la nueva temporada. En primer lugar, los galopines te invitan a venir a caminar de 8 a 10 km un domingo al mes.

La segunda es un reto de correr y andar.

Quedamos el 5/11 (1/12 por la noche para el telemaratón) y los domingos 7/01, 18/02, 10/03, 7/04, 2/06 y 7/07 a las 9h30 en el estadio.

In der neuen Saison erwarten Sie zwei Neuheiten. Zum einen laden die Galopins Sie ein, an einem Sonntag im Monat 8 bis 10 km zu laufen.

Zum anderen gibt es eine Lauf- und Walking-Challenge.

RDV am 5/11 (1/12 nachts für den Telethon) und an den Sonntagen 7/01, 18/02, 10/03, 7/04, 2/06, 7/07 um 9:30 Uhr im Stadion.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par CC Val de Gâtine