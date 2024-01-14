Losc VS Lorient Stade Pierre Mauroy Villeneuve-d’Ascq Catégories d’Évènement: Nord

Villeneuve-d'Ascq Losc VS Lorient Stade Pierre Mauroy Villeneuve-d’Ascq, 14 janvier 2024, Villeneuve-d'Ascq. Losc VS Lorient Dimanche 14 janvier 2024, 13h00 Stade Pierre Mauroy Billetterie Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-14T13:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-14T14:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-14T13:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-14T14:30:00+01:00 Dimanche 14 janvier 2024 à 13h au stade Pierre Mauroy : Losc VS Lorient

Réservez vos billets sur : https://billetterie.losc.fr/fr/catalogue/match-losc-fc-lorient Stade Pierre Mauroy 261, Boulevard de Tournai 59650 Villeneuve d’Ascq Villeneuve-d’Ascq 59650 Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.pictoaccess.fr/widgets/poi?uid=8a96cd0e-3299-4c74-935a-b8e7f0b73ecc;https://pictoaccess.fr/widgets/poi?uid=8a96cd0e-3299-4c74-935a-b8e7f0b73ecc [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.losc.fr/fr/catalogue/match-losc-fc-lorient »}] [{« link »: « https://billetterie.losc.fr/fr/catalogue/match-losc-fc-lorient »}] Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Nord, Villeneuve-d'Ascq Autres Code postal 59650 Lieu Stade Pierre Mauroy Adresse 261, Boulevard de Tournai 59650 Villeneuve d'Ascq Ville Villeneuve-d'Ascq Departement Nord Lieu Ville Stade Pierre Mauroy Villeneuve-d'Ascq Latitude 50.612221 Longitude 3.13076 latitude longitude 50.612221;3.13076

Stade Pierre Mauroy Villeneuve-d'Ascq Nord https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/villeneuve-d'ascq/