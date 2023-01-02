Football : LOSC / Reims Stade Pierre Mauroy Villeneuve-d'Ascq Catégories d’évènement: Nord

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

Football : LOSC / Reims Stade Pierre Mauroy, 2 janvier 2023, Villeneuve-d'Ascq. Football : LOSC / Reims Lundi 2 janvier 2023, 17h00 Stade Pierre Mauroy Lundi 2 janvier 2023 à 17h, le LOSC affronte Reims au Décathlon Arena stade Pierre-Mauroy. Stade Pierre Mauroy 261, Boulevard de Tournai 59650 Villeneuve d’Ascq Villeneuve-d’Ascq 59650 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« link »: « https://www.billetterie.losc.fr/fr/meeting/53715/losc-abo-match-9/stade-pierre-mauroy/13-11-2022/15h00 »}]

https://www.pictoaccess.fr/widgets/poi?uid=8a96cd0e-3299-4c74-935a-b8e7f0b73ecc;https://pictoaccess.fr/widgets/poi?uid=8a96cd0e-3299-4c74-935a-b8e7f0b73ecc Lundi 2 janvier 2023 à 17h, le LOSC affronte Reims au Décathlon Arena stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Le dispositif circulation et protection des riverains est activé dès 15h. Réservation : https://www.billetterie.losc.fr/fr/meeting/53715/losc-abo-match-9/stade-pierre-mauroy/13-11-2022/15h00

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-01-02T17:00:00+01:00

2023-01-02T19:00:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Nord, Villeneuve-d'Ascq Autres Lieu Stade Pierre Mauroy Adresse 261, Boulevard de Tournai 59650 Villeneuve d'Ascq Ville Villeneuve-d'Ascq lieuville Stade Pierre Mauroy Villeneuve-d'Ascq Departement Nord

Stade Pierre Mauroy Villeneuve-d'Ascq Nord https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/villeneuve-dascq/

Football : LOSC / Reims Stade Pierre Mauroy 2023-01-02 was last modified: by Football : LOSC / Reims Stade Pierre Mauroy Stade Pierre Mauroy 2 janvier 2023 Stade Pierre Mauroy Villeneuve-d'Ascq Villeneuve-d'Ascq

Villeneuve-d'Ascq Nord