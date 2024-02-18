CASTRES OLYMPIQUE / RC TOULON STADE PIERRE-FABRE Castres
Catégorie d’Évènement:
CASTRES OLYMPIQUE / RC TOULON STADE PIERRE-FABRE Castres, dimanche 18 février 2024.
CASTRES OLYMPIQUE / RC TOULON STADE PIERRE-FABRE- CASTRES TOP 14 SAISON 2023/2024Les DATES ET HORAIRES indiqués sur les billets ne sont pas définitifs, les informations sont susceptibles de modifications par la LNR, il appartient à la personne qui achète le billet de se tenir informée des éventuels changements concernant la rencontre.
Tarif : 21.00 – 77.00 euros.
Début : 2024-02-18 à 21:05
STADE PIERRE-FABRE RUE DE BISSEONS 81100 Castres 81
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda