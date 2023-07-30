MARCHE 10KM DE BEHREN Stade omnisports Aldo Carrozza Behren-lès-Forbach, 30 juillet 2023, Behren-lès-Forbach.

Behren-lès-Forbach,Moselle

Le service des sports de la ville de Behren-lès-Forbach propose une marche sportive.

Distance : 10 km, sur route et chemins de forêt.

Départ à 9h du parking du Palais des sports rue Robert Schuman.

Places limitées. Inscriptions au 07.88.43.74.98.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-30 fin : 2023-07-30 . EUR.

Stade omnisports Aldo Carrozza

Behren-lès-Forbach 57460 Moselle Grand Est



Behren-lès-Forbach’s sports department is organizing a sports walk.

Distance: 10 km, on roads and forest paths.

Start at 9 a.m. from the Palais des Sports parking lot, rue Robert Schuman.

Places limited. To register, call 07.88.43.74.98.

El departamento de deportes de Behren-lès-Forbach organiza una marcha deportiva.

Distancia: 10 km, por carreteras y caminos forestales.

Salida a las 9.00 horas del aparcamiento del Palacio de Deportes, rue Robert Schuman.

Plazas limitadas. Para inscribirse, llame al 07.88.43.74.98.

Das Sportamt der Stadt Behren-lès-Forbach bietet einen sportlichen Marsch an.

Distanz: 10 km, auf Straßen und Waldwegen.

Start um 9 Uhr vom Parkplatz des Sportpalastes in der Rue Robert Schuman.

Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen. Anmeldungen unter 07.88.43.74.98.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par FORBACH TOURISME