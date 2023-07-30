MARCHE 10KM DE BEHREN Stade omnisports Aldo Carrozza Behren-lès-Forbach
Le service des sports de la ville de Behren-lès-Forbach propose une marche sportive.
Distance : 10 km, sur route et chemins de forêt.
Départ à 9h du parking du Palais des sports rue Robert Schuman.
Places limitées. Inscriptions au 07.88.43.74.98.. Tout public
Behren-lès-Forbach 57460 Moselle Grand Est
Behren-lès-Forbach’s sports department is organizing a sports walk.
Distance: 10 km, on roads and forest paths.
Start at 9 a.m. from the Palais des Sports parking lot, rue Robert Schuman.
Places limited. To register, call 07.88.43.74.98.
El departamento de deportes de Behren-lès-Forbach organiza una marcha deportiva.
Distancia: 10 km, por carreteras y caminos forestales.
Salida a las 9.00 horas del aparcamiento del Palacio de Deportes, rue Robert Schuman.
Plazas limitadas. Para inscribirse, llame al 07.88.43.74.98.
Das Sportamt der Stadt Behren-lès-Forbach bietet einen sportlichen Marsch an.
Distanz: 10 km, auf Straßen und Waldwegen.
Start um 9 Uhr vom Parkplatz des Sportpalastes in der Rue Robert Schuman.
Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen. Anmeldungen unter 07.88.43.74.98.
