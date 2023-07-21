T-Rock Fest #2 Stade municipal Saint-Maurin, 21 juillet 2023, Saint-Maurin.

Saint-Maurin,Lot-et-Garonne

Le T-Rock Fest #2, c’est 2 soirées de concerts ainsi qu’une après-midi d’animations gratuites pour les enfants.

Samedi, de 16h à 18h, vous pourrez retrouver le BAL (brigade d’animation ludique) et Au Fil des Séounes.

Des exposants seront également présents pendant les 2 jours : Chop’hair&barber, les oiseaux de passage, ChrisTies R’Créations, Kryst’hell arts, jovik arts, Pseudosilkkimonotof records.

Les concerts sont gratuits pour les habitants de St Maurin..

Stade municipal

Saint-Maurin 47270 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



T-Rock Fest #2 features 2 evenings of concerts and an afternoon of free entertainment for children.

On Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m., you’ll be able to meet up with the BAL (brigade d’animation ludique) and Au Fil des Séounes.

Exhibitors will also be present over the 2 days: Chop’hair&barber, les oiseaux de passage, ChrisTies R’Créations, Kryst’hell arts, jovik arts, Pseudosilkkimonotof records.

Concerts are free for St Maurin residents.

T-Rock Fest #2 ofrece 2 veladas de conciertos y una tarde de entretenimiento gratuito para niños.

El sábado, de 16:00 a 18:00, podrá encontrarse con la BAL (brigada de animación lúdica) y Au Fil des Séounes.

También habrá expositores durante los 2 días: Chop’hair&barber, les oiseaux de passage, ChrisTies R’Créations, Kryst’hell arts, jovik arts, Pseudosilkkimonotof records.

Los conciertos son gratuitos para los residentes de St Maurin.

Das T-Rock Fest #2 besteht aus zwei Abenden mit Konzerten und einem Nachmittag mit kostenlosen Animationen für Kinder.

Am Samstag können Sie von 16 bis 18 Uhr die BAL (Brigade für spielerische Animation) und Au Fil des Séounes treffen.

An beiden Tagen sind auch Aussteller vertreten: Chop’hair&barber, les oiseaux de passage, ChrisTies R’Créations, Kryst’hell arts, jovik arts, Pseudosilkkimonotof records.

Die Konzerte sind für die Einwohner von St Maurin kostenlos.

