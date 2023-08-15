Vide greniers Stade municipal Morteaux-Coulibœuf, 15 août 2023, Morteaux-Coulibœuf.

Morteaux-Coulibœuf,Calvados

Rendez-vous le mardi 15 août 2023 à Morteaux-Couliboeuf pour un vide greniers sur le stade municipal.

Buvette et restauration sur place. Formule tripes frites fromage et vin (7€) dès 9h !.

2023-08-15 07:00:00 fin : 2023-08-15 18:00:00. .

Stade municipal

Morteaux-Coulibœuf 14620 Calvados Normandie



Meet us on Tuesday August 15, 2023 at Morteaux-Couliboeuf for a garage sale on the municipal stadium.

Refreshments and catering on site. Tripe, French fries, cheese and wine (7?) from 9am!

Nos vemos el martes 15 de agosto de 2023 en Morteaux-Couliboeuf para una venta de garaje en el estadio municipal.

Refrescos y catering in situ. Callos, patatas fritas, queso y vino (¿7?) a partir de las 9h

Treffen Sie sich am Dienstag, den 15. August 2023 in Morteaux-Couliboeuf zu einem Flohmarkt auf dem städtischen Stadion.

Getränke und Speisen werden vor Ort angeboten. Kutteln mit Pommes frites, Käse und Wein (7?) ab 9 Uhr!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité