Marché gourmand Stade municipal Fargues, 1 juillet 2023, Fargues.

Fargues,Gironde

Traditionnel marché gourmand au stade Rolland Poujardieu avec :

– des animations dès14h,

– une exposition de voitures anciennes à partir de 18h,

– la Randonnée des Lucioles à 19h30,

– une animation musicale durant le repas,

– et un feu d’artifice à 23h..

Stade municipal

Fargues 33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Traditional gourmet market at the Rolland Poujardieu stadium with :

– entertainment from2pm,

– an exhibition of vintage cars from 6pm,

– the « Randonnée des Lucioles » at 7.30pm,

– musical entertainment during the meal,

– and fireworks at 11pm.

Mercado gastronómico tradicional en el estadio Rolland Poujardieu con :

– animación a partir de las 14h,

– exposición de coches de época a partir de las 18.00 horas,

– la « Randonnée des Lucioles » a las 19.30 horas,

– animación musical durante la comida,

– y fuegos artificiales a las 23:00.

Traditioneller Gourmetmarkt im Stadion Rolland Poujardieu mit :

– animationen ab14h,

– einer Oldtimer-Ausstellung ab 18 Uhr,

– die Randonnée des Lucioles (Glühwürmchenwanderung) um 19:30 Uhr,

– eine musikalische Unterhaltung während des Essens,

– und ein Feuerwerk um 23 Uhr.

