Marché gourmand Stade municipal Fargues
Marché gourmand Stade municipal Fargues, 1 juillet 2023, Fargues.
Fargues,Gironde
Traditionnel marché gourmand au stade Rolland Poujardieu avec :
– des animations dès14h,
– une exposition de voitures anciennes à partir de 18h,
– la Randonnée des Lucioles à 19h30,
– une animation musicale durant le repas,
– et un feu d’artifice à 23h..
2023-07-01 à ; fin : 2023-07-01 23:00:00. .
Stade municipal
Fargues 33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Traditional gourmet market at the Rolland Poujardieu stadium with :
– entertainment from2pm,
– an exhibition of vintage cars from 6pm,
– the « Randonnée des Lucioles » at 7.30pm,
– musical entertainment during the meal,
– and fireworks at 11pm.
Mercado gastronómico tradicional en el estadio Rolland Poujardieu con :
– animación a partir de las 14h,
– exposición de coches de época a partir de las 18.00 horas,
– la « Randonnée des Lucioles » a las 19.30 horas,
– animación musical durante la comida,
– y fuegos artificiales a las 23:00.
Traditioneller Gourmetmarkt im Stadion Rolland Poujardieu mit :
– animationen ab14h,
– einer Oldtimer-Ausstellung ab 18 Uhr,
– die Randonnée des Lucioles (Glühwürmchenwanderung) um 19:30 Uhr,
– eine musikalische Unterhaltung während des Essens,
– und ein Feuerwerk um 23 Uhr.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-23 par OT Sauternes Graves Landes Girondines