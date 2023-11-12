RANDONNÉE ET SPECKFECHT Stade municipal du Neufeld Baerenthal, 12 novembre 2023, Baerenthal.

Baerenthal,Moselle

Venez profiter d’un Speckfecht avec au programme une marche d’une dizaine de kilomètres avec ensuite une dégustation de la « Erbsesupp » accompagnée de saucisse à cuire, lards, merguez à griller au feu de bois.

Le Speckfecht est un moment de convivialité passé autour d’un feu en extérieur lors de la saison hivernale. Traditionnellement du lard est cuit au feu de bois à l’aide de piques taillés dans des branches.

Inscriptions avant le 4 novembre dans la limite des places disponibles au 06 83 14 85 42 ou via jerome-haury@orange.fr. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-12 08:30:00 fin : 2023-11-12 17:00:00. 15 EUR.

Stade municipal du Neufeld

Baerenthal 57230 Moselle Grand Est



Come and enjoy a Speckfecht with a ten-kilometer walk, followed by a tasting of « Erbsesupp » accompanied by sausages, bacon and merguez sausages to be grilled over a wood fire.

The Speckfecht is a convivial moment spent around an outdoor fire during the winter season. Traditionally, lard is cooked over a wood fire using spikes cut from branches.

Registration before November 4, subject to availability, on 06 83 14 85 42 or via jerome-haury@orange.fr

Venga a disfrutar de un Speckfecht con un paseo de diez kilómetros seguido de una degustación de « Erbsesupp » acompañada de salchichas, tocino y salchichas merguez asadas a la parrilla sobre un fuego abierto.

El Speckfecht es una ocasión de convivencia en torno a una hoguera al aire libre durante la estación invernal. Tradicionalmente, el tocino se cocina sobre un fuego de leña utilizando pinchos cortados de ramas.

Para inscribirse antes del 4 de noviembre, sujeto a disponibilidad, llame al 06 83 14 85 42 o envíe un correo electrónico a jerome-haury@orange.fr

Kommen Sie und genießen Sie einen Speckfecht mit dem Programm einer Wanderung von etwa zehn Kilometern mit anschließender Verkostung des « Erbsesupp », begleitet von Kochwurst, Speck, Merguez zum Grillen über dem Holzfeuer.

Der Speckfecht ist ein geselliger Moment, der während der Wintersaison um ein Feuer im Freien verbracht wird. Traditionell wird Speck am Holzfeuer mit Hilfe von aus Ästen geschnitzten Spießen gegrillt.

Anmeldungen bis zum 4. November, solange Plätze frei sind, unter 06 83 14 85 42 oder jerome-haury@orange.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE