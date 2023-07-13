- Cet évènement est passé
Concert « The world of Queen » Stade municipal Casteljaloux
Catégories d’Évènement:
Concert « The world of Queen » Stade municipal Casteljaloux, 13 juillet 2023, Casteljaloux.
Casteljaloux,Lot-et-Garonne
Concert « The world of Queen », l’hommage a la légende.
Ze Trio en avant première.
Buvette et restauration..
2023-07-13 fin : 2023-07-13 . EUR.
Stade municipal
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The world of Queen » concert, a tribute to the legend.
Ze Trio preview.
Refreshments and catering.
Concierto « The world of Queen », un homenaje a la leyenda.
Preestreno de Ze Trio.
Bar de refrescos y catering.
Konzert « The world of Queen », eine Hommage an die Legende.
Ze Trio als Vorpremiere.
Getränke und Speisen.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne