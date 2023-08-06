FÊTE DE LA MOISSON Stade La Chapelle-aux-Bois, 6 août 2023, La Chapelle-aux-Bois.

La Chapelle-aux-Bois,Vosges

Possibilité de restauration sur place avec un plateau repas campagnard froid ATTENTION SUR RÉSERVATION UNIQUEMENT.

Exposants, vieux tracteurs, anciennes voitures et anciennes mobylettes.

Des démonstrations sur toute la journée pour faire découvrir les différentes étapes de la Moisson d’antan.

Gaufres a l’ancienne ….

Nous vous attendons nombreux !!!

Entrée libre.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-08-06 11:00:00 fin : 2023-08-06 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Stade

La Chapelle-aux-Bois 88240 Vosges Grand Est



Possibility of on-site catering with a cold country-style platter ATTENTION BY RESERVATION ONLY.

Exhibitors, old tractors, old cars and old mopeds.

Demonstrations throughout the day to show the different stages of the Harvest of yesteryear.

Old-fashioned waffles?

We look forward to seeing you there!

Free admission.

Catering disponible in situ con una comida fría de estilo campestre SOLO CON RESERVA.

Expositores, tractores antiguos, coches antiguos y ciclomotores antiguos.

Demostraciones durante todo el día para mostrar las diferentes etapas de la Cosecha de antaño.

Gofres a la antigua.

¡Esperamos verle allí!

Entrada gratuita.

Verpflegungsmöglichkeit vor Ort mit einer kalten ländlichen Mahlzeitentafel ACHTUNG NUR AUF RESERVIERUNG.

Aussteller, alte Traktoren, alte Autos und alte Mopeds.

Vorführungen den ganzen Tag über, um die verschiedenen Etappen der Ernte von früher zu zeigen.

Waffeln nach alter Art ?

Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich!!!

Freier Eintritt.

