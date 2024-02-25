Football Match régional 1 J3 Amilly opposé à St Pryvé St Hilaire 2 Stade Georges Clériceau Amilly, dimanche 25 février 2024.

Football Match régional 1 J3 Amilly opposé à St Pryvé St Hilaire 2 Stade Georges Clériceau Amilly
Football Match régional 1 J3 Amilly opposé à St Pryvé St Hilaire 2 Football Match régional 1 J3 Amilly opposé à St Pryvé St Hilaire 2 Dimanche 25 février, 15h00 Stade Georges Clériceau
Début : 2024-02-25T15:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-25T17:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-25T15:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-25T17:00:00+01:00
Venez soutenir l’équipe Seniors 1 des J3 Sports Amilly Football face à St Pryvé St Hilaire 2 lors du match de championnat Régional 1 au stade Georges Clériceau à partir de 15h.
Stade Georges Clériceau rue de la fontaine 45200 amilly Amilly 45200 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
