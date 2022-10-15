Matchs de l’ US Cenon Football Stade de Football du loret Cenon
Retrouvez les matchs de l’ US Cenon Football à domicile
Stade de Football du loret 1 rue des catalpas 33150 Plaisance Cenon 33150 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Samedi 15 octobre :
- 10h30 : Plateaux U11-1 / U11 Filles
- 13h30 : U13-1 US CENON / PAYS DE GASCOGNE
- 13h30 : U12-2 US CENON / BOULIAC
- 13h30 : U13-3 US CENON / CREON
- 13h30 : 12-5 US CENON / APIS
- 15h30 : U14 US CENON / BASSIN DE LACQ
- 15h30 : U15 US CENON / TARGON
- 19h00 : Seniors (B) US CENON / MEDOC OCEAN
Dimanche 16 octobre :
- 10h30 : U15-2 US CENON / PORTE ENTRE 2 MERS
- 10h30 : U15/U17 Filles US CENON / CISSAC
CONTACT :
US CENON FOOTBALL
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-10-15T10:00:00+02:00
2022-10-16T12:00:00+02:00