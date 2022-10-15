Matchs de l’ US Cenon Football Stade de Football du loret Cenon Catégories d’évènement: Cenon

Retrouvez les matchs de l' US Cenon Football à domicile Stade de Football du loret 1 rue des catalpas 33150 Plaisance Cenon 33150 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine Samedi 15 octobre : 10h30 : Plateaux U11-1 / U11 Filles

13h30 : U13-1 US CENON / PAYS DE GASCOGNE

13h30 : U12-2 US CENON / BOULIAC

13h30 : U13-3 US CENON / CREON

13h30 : 12-5 US CENON / APIS

15h30 : U14 US CENON / BASSIN DE LACQ

15h30 : U15 US CENON / TARGON

19h00 : Seniors (B) US CENON / MEDOC OCEAN Dimanche 16 octobre : 10h30 : U15-2 US CENON / PORTE ENTRE 2 MERS

10h30 : U15/U17 Filles US CENON / CISSAC CONTACT :

