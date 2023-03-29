Decouverte sport collectif STADE DARTIAILH Marmande Catégories d’Évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Marmande

Decouverte sport collectif STADE DARTIAILH, 29 mars 2023, Marmande. Decouverte sport collectif Mercredi 29 mars, 15h00 STADE DARTIAILH Animation » DECOUVERTE SPORT COLLECTIF » EN PARTENARIAT AVEC LE CLUB DE RUGBY USM MARMANDE

INITIATION ET VALEURS DU SPORT COLLECTIF

PLACE / 20 ENFANTS

AGE 05 à 8 ANS STADE DARTIAILH rue portogruaro 47200 marmande Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-29T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-29T16:00:00+02:00

