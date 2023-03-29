Decouverte sport collectif STADE DARTIAILH Marmande
Decouverte sport collectif STADE DARTIAILH, 29 mars 2023, Marmande.
Decouverte sport collectif Mercredi 29 mars, 15h00 STADE DARTIAILH
Animation » DECOUVERTE SPORT COLLECTIF » EN PARTENARIAT AVEC LE CLUB DE RUGBY USM MARMANDE
INITIATION ET VALEURS DU SPORT COLLECTIF
PLACE / 20 ENFANTS
AGE 05 à 8 ANS
STADE DARTIAILH rue portogruaro 47200 marmande Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-03-29T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-29T16:00:00+02:00
2023-03-29T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-29T16:00:00+02:00