RÉCITS DU DEHORS – RESTITUTION DES ATELIERS ET PROJECTION RENCONTRE Stade Bitche, 16 septembre 2023, Bitche.

Bitche,Moselle

A l’occasion du festival de lectures dans la nature, rendez-vous au stade de football pour découvrir la restitution des ateliers slam/spoken word de Catherine Barsics avec l’équipe féminine du FC Bitche suivie d’une lecture de textes sportifs avec Dominique Pinon et d’une projection du film « Marinette », adaptation de la bibliographie de la footballeuse Mariette Pichon. Restauration sur place par le FC Bitche.

Restitution des ateliers dès 18h, projection du film à 20h

Sur réservation, dès 12 ans.

Samedi 2023-09-16 20:00:00 fin : 2023-09-16 20:00:00. .

Stade rue du stade

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



On the occasion of the festival of readings in nature, meet at the soccer stadium to discover the restitution of Catherine Barsics?s slam/spoken word workshops with the FC Bitche women?s team, followed by a reading of sports texts with Dominique Pinon and a screening of the film « Marinette », adapted from the bibliography of footballer Mariette Pichon. Catering provided by FC Bitche.

Workshops at 6pm, film screening at 8pm

Reservations required, ages 12 and up

En el marco del festival de lecturas en la naturaleza, acuda al estadio de fútbol para asistir a una actuación de Catherine Barsics. Talleres de slam/spoken word con el equipo femenino del FC Bitche, seguidos de una lectura de textos deportivos de Dominique Pinon y la proyección de la película « Marinette », adaptación de la bibliografía de la futbolista Mariette Pichon. Catering a cargo del FC Bitche.

Talleres a las 18.00 h, proyección de la película a las 20.00 h

Reserva previa, a partir de 12 años

Anlässlich des Festivals der Lesungen in der Natur treffen Sie sich im Fußballstadion, um die Wiedergabe der Workshops Slam/Spoken Word von Catherine Barsics mit der Frauenmannschaft des FC Bitche zu sehen, gefolgt von einer Lesung von Sporttexten mit Dominique Pinon und einer Vorführung des Films « Marinette », einer Adaption der Bibliografie der Fußballspielerin Mariette Pichon. Verpflegung vor Ort durch den FC Bitche.

Präsentation der Workshops ab 18 Uhr, Filmvorführung um 20 Uhr

Auf Reservierung, ab 12 Jahren

