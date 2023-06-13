St Stephen Cathedral and its crypt – Guided tour in Auxerre St Stephen Cathedral (Cathédrale Saint-Etienne), 13 juin 2023, Auxerre .

2023-06-13 12:00:00 – 2023-08-26 13:00:00

Auxerre

Yonne

Discover the Cathedral’s history through its soaring architecture, glorious spaces, and the people who made it what it is today, told by our wonderful tour guides. They will lead you to the crypt where you will discover the only known representation of Christ on horseback in the world. (45min guided tour)

