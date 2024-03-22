Féloche and The Mandolin’Orchestra ESPACE GERARD PHILIPE Catégories d’Évènement: Aube

St Andre Les Vergers Féloche and The Mandolin’Orchestra ESPACE GERARD PHILIPE, 22 mars 2024, ST ANDRE LES VERGERS. Féloche and The Mandolin’Orchestra ESPACE GERARD PHILIPE. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-03-22 à 20:30 (2024-03-22 au ). Tarif : 19.3 à 19.3 euros. Une ribambelle de mandolines qui mettent en musique la beauté des choses et un chimiste multi-instrumentiste adepte des expérimentations : vous voilà déjà plongés dans l’univers décalé du fascinant OVNI de la chanson française,Féloche. Il revisite son répertoire (Silbo, Darwin avait raison…) et n’hésite pas à inviter à sa table Bourvil ou Léo Ferré pour un grand festin musical unique et jubilatoire ! Féloche, avec sa sincérité à fleur de peau, sa voix unique et ses mandolines sautillantes, gagne le cœur du public dès les premières secondes du concert. On sort énergisé de ce concert, avec un long sourire dessiné sur le visage. Féloche : chant & mandoline Vincent Beer Demander : mandoline solo Roman Rondepierre : mandoline 1 Federico Calvo : mandoline 2 Perrine Galaup : mandole Grégory Morello: guitare Pascale Guillard : contrebasse Votre billet est ici ESPACE GERARD PHILIPE ST ANDRE LES VERGERS 22 avenue Maréchal Leclerc Aube 19.3

Détails Catégories d'Évènement: Aube, St Andre Les Vergers Autres Lieu ESPACE GERARD PHILIPE Adresse 22 avenue Maréchal Leclerc Ville ST ANDRE LES VERGERS Departement Aube

