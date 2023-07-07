Rencontre dédicaces – Antoine Guilloppé Square Pfalzgrafenweiler La Loupe, 7 juillet 2023, La Loupe.

La Loupe,Eure-et-Loir

La bibliothèque de la Loupe vous propose une rencontre dédicaces avec l’auteur jeune public Antoine Guilloppé..

2023-07-07 fin : 2023-07-07 . .

Square Pfalzgrafenweiler

La Loupe 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



La Loupe library invites you to a book signing with children’s author Antoine Guilloppé.

La biblioteca La Loupe organiza una firma de libros con el autor infantil Antoine Guilloppé.

Die Bibliothek von La Loupe bietet Ihnen eine Signierstunde mit dem Autor für junge Leser Antoine Guilloppé.

