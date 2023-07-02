VOTIA à Paris -75) Square Léon Paris, 2 juillet 2023, Paris.

VOTIA à Paris -75) Dimanche 2 juillet, 17h00 Square Léon Entrée libre

VOTIA (La Réunion)

Maloya Ti’Piment

Déambulation au Square Léon (20 Rue des Gardes, Paris 18)

En partenariat avec la Goutte d’Or en fête

La fille de Gramoun Lélé propose un Maloya puissant et authentique sur scène, ancré dans les racines de la tradition. Leur maloya est un cri, un blues, mais aussi et surtout une célébration de la joie d’être, de chanter, jouer et danser, et de partager, avec une authentique générosité. Un Maloya puissant, marqué par les polyphonies et les percussions, influencés par les musiques indiennes et africaines qui l’ont accompagnée au fil des années et des tournées avec son père. En ligne de mire, la transmission et le devoir de mémoire envers les plus jeunes générations.

Remarquée lors d’un concert au IOMMA en 2019, SAKIFO 2022 et biens d’autres festivals internationaux (Australie, Canadá, Afrique du Sud, Europe), une tournée se prépare pour juin 2023.

Entre autre, le groupe s’est produit partout dans le monde – citons quelques uns : IOMMA, Afrika Festival Hertme (Hollande), Festival Convivência(FR), Festival Oasis Bizzart (FR), Venere In Musica (Italie), Le Kervéguen, Festival Sakifo, Le VIP Saint Nazaire , Le Métronum (FR), Festival d’été de Montréal(Canadá), La Bellevilloise (FR), Le 360 Music Factory (FR)…

Un nouvel album est prévu pour début 2024 !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz8QCbD2D_E

Marie Claude Phileas Lambert : chant lead

Judikael VITRY: tampura, takanba, voix

Fabrice Lambert : kayamb, chœurs

Jyothi Lambert: roulèr, sati, chœurs

Richelin Mahano : congas, doum doum, chœurs

Fabien Boquet : djembe, n’goni, chœurs

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-02T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-02T18:30:00+02:00

MALOYA LA REUNION