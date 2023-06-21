Concert – Open Air – République Square Jules Ferry Paris, 21 juin 2023, Paris.

On vous donne rendez-vous au square Jules Ferry pour une après-midi et soirée Au Fil Du Son.

?Wolf Story

DJ franco-américain, et ancien résident du Rex-Club, il sort un 3ème maxi chez Yoshitoshi records, « Human Life » W/ Jinadu en juin. Wolf Story ne se limite jamais à un seul style, jouant des sets allant de la house, à la techno en passant par l’indie dance.

?Sebastian Arreguin

Co-fondateur d’Au Fil Du Son, ce DJ argentin rassemble les foules autour de la techno mélodique et de la progressive house, deux genres qui lui tiennent particulièrement à cœur. Ses sets vous transportent vers des contrées lointaines et envoûtantes, pour une expérience musicale unique,

Il n’y aura ni billetterie ni bar, à vous de ramener vos boissons favorites.

Au Fil Du Son remercie la mairie de Paris de lui confier le square Jules Ferry.

Aider nous à le rendre en état et à respecter les plantes ?️ et arbres ?️ qui font de ce lieu un petit coin de paradis dans le 11eme Arrondissement.

?INFOS PRATIQUES?

?ENTREE LIBRE

?1 boulevard Jules Ferry 75011 Paris

Ⓜ️Metro République (3, 5, 8, 9 et 11)

⏰17H – 00H

