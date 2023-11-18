CE QUI NOUS LIE : ATELIER STOP-MOTION Square Georges Auric Lodève, 18 novembre 2023, Lodève.

Lodève,Hérault

Atelier créatif avec Muriel Petit. Réalisation d’un court film d’animation sur le thème de la rencontre avec la nature ou la ville. Création de personnages et de décors en dessin et découpage. Initiation à Stop motion studio pour la prise de vues et le montage..

2023-11-18 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 17:30:00. .

Square Georges Auric

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Creative workshop with Muriel Petit. Production of a short animated film on the theme of encounters with nature or the city. Creation of characters and sets through drawing and cutting. Introduction to Stop motion studio for shooting and editing.

Taller creativo con Muriel Petit. Realización de un cortometraje de animación sobre el tema del encuentro con la naturaleza o la ciudad. Creación de personajes y decorados mediante dibujo y recorte. Introducción al estudio Stop Motion para el rodaje y el montaje.

Kreativer Workshop mit Muriel Petit. Erstellung eines kurzen Animationsfilms zum Thema « Begegnung mit der Natur oder der Stadt ». Erstellen von Figuren und Kulissen durch Zeichnen und Schneiden. Einführung in Stop motion studio für die Aufnahme und den Schnitt.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC