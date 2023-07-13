- Cet évènement est passé
LES SENS EN CYCLETTES Square Georges Auric Lodève
Danaé et Clément, tandem de joyeux cyclo-trotteurs, proposent un événement en 2 temps :
– Massage assis de 14h à 19h
– puis Apéro fromage et dédicace du livre « Tout est bon dans le frometon »..
Square Georges Auric
Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie
Danaé and Clément, a tandem of cheerful cyclo-trotteurs, offer a 2-part event:
– Sitting massage from 2pm to 7pm
– followed by an Apéro fromage and book signing of « Tout est bon dans le frometon ».
Danaé y Clément, una pareja de alegres ciclistas, organizan un evento en dos partes:
– Masaje sentado de 14:00 a 19:00
– seguido de un aperitivo con queso y la firma del libro « Tout est bon dans le frometon ».
Danaé und Clément, ein Tandem aus fröhlichen Radfahrern, bieten eine Veranstaltung in zwei Phasen an:
– Sitzmassage von 14:00 bis 19:00 Uhr
– anschließend Käse-Aperitif und Signierstunde des Buches « Tout est bon dans le frometon » (Alles ist gut im Käse).
