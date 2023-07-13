LES SENS EN CYCLETTES Square Georges Auric Lodève, 13 juillet 2023, Lodève.

Lodève,Hérault

Danaé et Clément, tandem de joyeux cyclo-trotteurs, proposent un événement en 2 temps :

– Massage assis de 14h à 19h

– puis Apéro fromage et dédicace du livre « Tout est bon dans le frometon »..

2023-07-13 14:00:00 fin : 2023-07-13 19:00:00. .

Square Georges Auric

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Danaé and Clément, a tandem of cheerful cyclo-trotteurs, offer a 2-part event:

– Sitting massage from 2pm to 7pm

– followed by an Apéro fromage and book signing of « Tout est bon dans le frometon ».

Danaé y Clément, una pareja de alegres ciclistas, organizan un evento en dos partes:

– Masaje sentado de 14:00 a 19:00

– seguido de un aperitivo con queso y la firma del libro « Tout est bon dans le frometon ».

Danaé und Clément, ein Tandem aus fröhlichen Radfahrern, bieten eine Veranstaltung in zwei Phasen an:

– Sitzmassage von 14:00 bis 19:00 Uhr

– anschließend Käse-Aperitif und Signierstunde des Buches « Tout est bon dans le frometon » (Alles ist gut im Käse).

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC