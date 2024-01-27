SPORT FIGHT AND FURIOUS IN OCTOGON Complexe sportif Saint-Symphorien Metz, samedi 27 janvier 2024.

SPORT FIGHT AND FURIOUS IN OCTOGON Complexe sportif Saint-Symphorien Metz
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2024-01-27 18:00:00
fin : 2024-01-27
L’événement de MMA avec Fight and Furious in Octogon se tiendra le samedi 27 janvier 2024 au complexe sportif à Saint-Symphorien avec une ouverture des portes dès 18h00.
Au programme plus de 10 combats avec plusieurs grands noms du pied-poings comme Youssef BOUGHANEM et Karim GHAJJITout public
Complexe sportif Saint-Symphorien 1 Boulevard St Symphorien
Metz 57050 Moselle Grand Est
L’événement SPORT FIGHT AND FURIOUS IN OCTOGON Metz a été mis à jour le 2024-01-23 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ
