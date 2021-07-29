Sport à la plage Capbreton Capbreton
Sport à la plage Capbreton, 29 juillet 2021-29 juillet 2021, Capbreton.
Sport à la plage 2021-07-29 – 2021-07-29
Capbreton Landes
10h-12h: Initiations beach soccer, sand-ball, volley-ball, parcours du combattant en structure gonflable.
10h15-11h15: Renforcement musculaire pour adultes.
Gratuit. Inscriptions: 06 71 93 97 32.
+33 6 71 93 97 32
OTI Landes Atlantique Sud
