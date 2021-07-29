Capbreton Capbreton Capbreton, Landes Sport à la plage Capbreton Capbreton Catégories d’évènement: Capbreton

Landes

Sport à la plage Capbreton, 29 juillet 2021-29 juillet 2021, Capbreton. Sport à la plage 2021-07-29 – 2021-07-29

Capbreton Landes 10h-12h: Initiations beach soccer, sand-ball, volley-ball, parcours du combattant en structure gonflable.

