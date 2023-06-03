SOIRÉE PIZZA 71 Rue De Chassors, 3 juin 2023, Spicheren.

L’Harmonie Municipale de Spicheren organise sa soirée Pizza à la salle polyvalente de Spicheren.

Renseignements en Mairie.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-03 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 . EUR.

71 Rue De Chassors

Spicheren 57350 Moselle Grand Est



The Municipal Band of Spicheren organizes its Pizza evening in the multipurpose hall of Spicheren.

Information in the town hall.

La Harmonie Municipale de Spicheren organiza su velada de la Pizza en la sala polivalente de Spicheren.

Información en el Ayuntamiento.

Die Harmonie Municipale de Spicheren organisiert ihren Pizza-Abend in der Mehrzweckhalle von Spicheren.

Informationen im Rathaus.

