2022-05-28 14:00:00 – 2022-05-28 18:00:00 Médiathèque Pompidou 68 rue Léon Bourgeois
Châlons-en-Champagne Marne
Vous aimez jouer ? En famille, entre amis ou en solo, venez découvrir plusieurs jeux de société dans un temps limité.
Dès 12 ans.
Réservation à partir du 13 mai.
