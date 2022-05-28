Speed Dating : Jeux de société Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne Catégories d’évènement: Châlons-en-Champagne

Marne

Speed Dating : Jeux de société Châlons-en-Champagne, 28 mai 2022, Châlons-en-Champagne. Speed Dating : Jeux de société Médiathèque Pompidou 68 rue Léon Bourgeois Châlons-en-Champagne

2022-05-28 14:00:00 – 2022-05-28 18:00:00

Châlons-en-Champagne Marne Vous aimez jouer ? En famille, entre amis ou en solo, venez découvrir plusieurs jeux de société dans un temps limité. Dès 12 ans.

Réservation à partir du 13 mai. Médiathèque Pompidou 68 rue Léon Bourgeois Châlons-en-Champagne

